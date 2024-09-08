Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,359 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 5,666.7% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Acuity Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $242.35 on Friday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.49 and a 12 month high of $272.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.80.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The electronics maker reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.33. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $968.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. Acuity Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 4.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AYI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Acuity Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $295.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Acuity Brands from $286.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.