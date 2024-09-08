Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.55 Million Holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,936,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,666,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,138 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,978,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,172,000 after purchasing an additional 698,121 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 87.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,088,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,245,000 after purchasing an additional 506,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 1,006.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 372,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,290,000 after purchasing an additional 338,903 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BellRing Brands from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on BellRing Brands from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.64.

NYSE:BRBR opened at $56.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.85. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.90 and a 1-year high of $62.76.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $515.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.73 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 11.55% and a negative return on equity of 88.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

