Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.58 Million Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,070 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,534,111 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,375,905,000 after purchasing an additional 16,189 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,574,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $676,041,000 after buying an additional 48,397 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 613,023 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $273,586,000 after acquiring an additional 9,843 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $243,111,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 519,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $231,774,000 after acquiring an additional 9,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TDY opened at $421.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.02. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $355.41 and a fifty-two week high of $448.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $409.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $406.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.27%. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.4 earnings per share for the current year.

TDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.17.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

