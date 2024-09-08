Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,409 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 12.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 259,512 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $17,774,000 after acquiring an additional 28,638 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 45,922 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Globus Medical by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,486 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Globus Medical Stock Down 1.1 %

GMED stock opened at $69.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.71 and a 200-day moving average of $62.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 109.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.17. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.38 and a 12-month high of $74.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globus Medical

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $629.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.33 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GMED

About Globus Medical

(Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.