Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,749 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 21.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 274,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,301,000 after buying an additional 48,567 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 568.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,450,000 after acquiring an additional 98,338 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 218.3% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 10,742 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CBSH shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 5,156 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $336,274.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,932,995.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Commerce Bancshares news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 5,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $336,274.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,932,995.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David L. Roller sold 861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $55,362.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,020.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,612 shares of company stock valued at $3,060,149. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $61.24 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.91 and a 52-week high of $65.86. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.13 and its 200 day moving average is $56.33.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $414.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.88 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.08%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

