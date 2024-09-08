Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 24,338 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98,722 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 24,338 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 138.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2,858.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 247.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cleveland-Cliffs

In related news, Director Ben Oren purchased 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $100,433.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,167 shares in the company, valued at $212,363.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $108,605.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 314,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,709,142.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ben Oren purchased 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $100,433.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,363.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.94.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $11.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $22.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.16 and a 200 day moving average of $17.13.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

