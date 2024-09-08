Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,500 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kirby were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Kirby by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 630,360 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,471,000 after buying an additional 68,420 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 66.5% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 108,814 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after purchasing an additional 43,465 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Kirby by 166.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 10,934 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Kirby by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 896,257 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $85,432,000 after purchasing an additional 157,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 32.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,833 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,371,000 after buying an additional 16,373 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kirby alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Christian G. O’neil sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $305,281.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,066.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $360,930.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,627,533.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Christian G. O’neil sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $305,281.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,066.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Stock Performance

KEX stock opened at $114.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.70. Kirby Co. has a one year low of $72.11 and a one year high of $130.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.17.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $824.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.65 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KEX. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Kirby from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Kirby from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kirby presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KEX

Kirby Profile

(Free Report)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.