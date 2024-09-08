Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 300 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Ball by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Ball in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ball by 2,341.5% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball Stock Down 0.4 %

Ball stock opened at $64.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $71.32.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Ball had a net margin of 32.79% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BALL. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ball from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ball from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Ball from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ball

Ball Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.