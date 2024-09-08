Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 4,500 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 1,020.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,368,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $175,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,773 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 83.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,525,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $186,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,822 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $80,749,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,067,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $818,094,000 after buying an additional 644,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $11,142,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial stock opened at $69.73 on Friday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.02 and a 12-month high of $76.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.79 and a 200 day moving average of $70.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.57%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VOYA shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.45.

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

