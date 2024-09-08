Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,046 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Autoliv by 3.7% during the first quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Autoliv by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Autoliv by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in Autoliv by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ALV. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Autoliv from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $122.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Autoliv from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.46.

Autoliv Stock Performance

NYSE ALV opened at $96.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.68. Autoliv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.37 and a fifty-two week high of $129.38. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Autoliv Profile

(Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Read More

