Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OESX opened at $0.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $27.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.43. Orion Energy Systems has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.16 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 48.47% and a negative net margin of 9.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Orion Energy Systems

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Orion Energy Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,868,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,661,955 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 13,011 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 2.5% in the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,186,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 53,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 952,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 502,023 shares during the last quarter. 52.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orion Energy Systems

(Get Free Report)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.