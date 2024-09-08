Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OTIS. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.57.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $91.43 on Friday. Otis Worldwide has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $100.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.94. The firm has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 10.35%. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 264.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5,720.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 675.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth $31,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

