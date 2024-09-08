Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,351 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter worth $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 794.1% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $188.00 to $175.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.23.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Shares of OC opened at $157.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $109.95 and a 1-year high of $191.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.27.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 15.38 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 19.43%.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In related news, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.65, for a total value of $520,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,854.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Owens Corning news, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.65, for a total transaction of $520,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,854.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mari Doerfler sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total value of $43,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,875.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,240 shares of company stock worth $1,107,192. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Featured Articles

