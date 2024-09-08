Oxbow Advisors LLC Buys 3,262 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,577 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 9.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 150,960,083 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $925,392,000 after acquiring an additional 13,099,791 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kinross Gold by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,429,935 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $278,486,000 after purchasing an additional 497,531 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $265,327,000. Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 19,968,341 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $120,908,000 after purchasing an additional 877,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 7.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,226,824 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $111,730,000 after buying an additional 1,328,372 shares during the period. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KGC. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.15 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.33.

Kinross Gold Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $8.33 on Friday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.44.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.