Oxbow Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,689 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Motiv8 Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 28.6% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 238 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 95,083 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $80,820,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 42,781 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,364,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $874.00 to $962.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $925.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $780.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $815.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $676.00 target price (up previously from $650.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $828.73.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,545,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total transaction of $543,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,320,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,974 shares of company stock valued at $4,252,856. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of COST opened at $876.68 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $540.23 and a 1-year high of $918.93. The company has a market capitalization of $388.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $857.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $800.19.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.75%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

