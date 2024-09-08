PACK Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

PACK Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 574 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the quarter. PACK Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. Markel Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 270,981 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $136,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.4% during the second quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 11,792 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 98.9% in the second quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 13.7% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 17,796 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 38.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $575.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $562.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $480.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $576.66.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 3.2 %

META opened at $500.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $505.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $494.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.40 and a 1-year high of $544.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $39.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 34.34%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 21.3 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 11.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $470,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,722 shares in the company, valued at $20,135,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $470,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,135,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.92, for a total value of $221,747.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,424 shares in the company, valued at $7,744,534.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 390,977 shares of company stock worth $202,384,548. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.