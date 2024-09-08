PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PACS Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of PACS Group in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of PACS Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of PACS Group from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PACS Group from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

NYSE:PACS opened at $37.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.09. PACS Group has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $42.25.

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $981.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.22 million. PACS Group’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PACS Group will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PACS Group during the second quarter worth $1,386,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in PACS Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,445,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in PACS Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,513,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of PACS Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $870,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PACS Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $552,000.

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

