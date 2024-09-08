Pamela Wapnick Sells 6,265 Shares of Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX) Stock

Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX – Get Free Report) CFO Pamela Wapnick sold 6,265 shares of Metagenomi stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total transaction of $18,043.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,586.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Metagenomi Price Performance

Shares of Metagenomi stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.69. Metagenomi, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74.

Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $20.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 million. On average, analysts expect that Metagenomi, Inc. will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MGX. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Metagenomi from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Metagenomi in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Metagenomi in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Metagenomi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Institutional Trading of Metagenomi

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Metagenomi in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Metagenomi in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Resolute Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Metagenomi in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Metagenomi during the first quarter worth $1,407,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Metagenomi during the first quarter worth $1,894,000.

Metagenomi Company Profile

Metagenomi, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops therapeutics for patients using metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox in the United States. The company's genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems, such as prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases.

Featured Articles

