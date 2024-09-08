Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) vs. Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) Head-To-Head Comparison

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) and Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Paramount Group pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.8%. Paramount Group pays out -12.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Franklin BSP Realty Trust pays out 107.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Volatility & Risk

Paramount Group has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paramount Group 1 2 1 0 2.00 Franklin BSP Realty Trust 0 0 3 1 3.25

This is a summary of current ratings for Paramount Group and Franklin BSP Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Paramount Group currently has a consensus price target of $4.88, indicating a potential upside of 1.35%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $15.25, indicating a potential upside of 16.15%. Given Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Franklin BSP Realty Trust is more favorable than Paramount Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.6% of Paramount Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.9% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% of Paramount Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Paramount Group and Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paramount Group $742.79 million 1.41 -$259.74 million ($1.16) -4.15 Franklin BSP Realty Trust $549.24 million 1.96 $145.21 million $1.32 9.95

Franklin BSP Realty Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Paramount Group. Paramount Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Franklin BSP Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Paramount Group and Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paramount Group -27.96% -5.15% -2.64% Franklin BSP Realty Trust 43.03% 11.96% 2.62%

Summary

Franklin BSP Realty Trust beats Paramount Group on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paramount Group

Paramount Group, Inc. ("Paramount" or the "Company") is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae). BSP’s investment strategy focuses on managing a portfolio of residential mortgage investments consisting almost exclusively of ARM Agency Securities. As of December 31, 2012, the Company’s securities consisted of Agency Securities classified as available-for-sale and Residential mortgage securities classified as held-to-maturity.

