Parcion Private Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,383 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Daiwa America raised Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.79.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $360.05 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $357.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.04. The company has a market cap of $357.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

