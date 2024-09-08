Parcion Private Wealth LLC Sells 111 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC cut its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 910 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the software company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 934 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Adobe by 3.9% during the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 506 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HTLF Bank lifted its stake in Adobe by 3.3% during the second quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 588 shares of the software company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $563.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $553.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $519.22. The company has a market capitalization of $249.82 billion, a PE ratio of 50.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.97 and a 1-year high of $638.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Adobe from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $653.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $605.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADBE

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,897.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $52,089.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,523 shares of company stock worth $14,994,277. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.