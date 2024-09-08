Parcion Private Wealth LLC Sells 9,200 Shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 30.9% during the first quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 21,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NRO opened at $4.00 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $4.03.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Announces Dividend

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0312 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.36%.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

