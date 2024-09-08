Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 376 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.62.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $10,298,438.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,047,857.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $2,773,731.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,177,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $10,298,438.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,047,857.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,348 shares of company stock valued at $13,296,833. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $59.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.72. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $50.72 and a one year high of $80.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.49.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.19). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

