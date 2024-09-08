Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Boosts Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Humana were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 42,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,359,000 after buying an additional 13,356 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $421,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Humana by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,462,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 472.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Humana by 249.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,262,000 after purchasing an additional 14,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

HUM opened at $357.86 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $298.61 and a 52 week high of $530.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $347.40. The firm has a market cap of $43.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.51.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $29.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.53%. Humana’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Humana from $332.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Humana from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Humana from $396.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Humana in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $374.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Baird R W raised Humana to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $398.70.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

