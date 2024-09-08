Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys 1,300 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. Morton Capital Management LLC CA increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 88,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 48,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $36.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.26 and its 200-day moving average is $34.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.62 and a fifty-two week high of $39.97.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

