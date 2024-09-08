Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys Shares of 3,305 iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,592,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,449,000 after buying an additional 463,281 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,039,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,523,000 after purchasing an additional 178,898 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,694,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,211,000 after purchasing an additional 127,828 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,166,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,565,000 after purchasing an additional 36,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.1% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,144,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,200,000 after purchasing an additional 44,515 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $47.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.09. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $47.83.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

