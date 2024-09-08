Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Cuts Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 44.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $113.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $64.63 and a one year high of $118.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.38. The company has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 1.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBRE. Raymond James increased their price target on CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised CBRE Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.29.

Read Our Latest Report on CBRE

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total transaction of $1,146,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,094 shares in the company, valued at $24,894,168.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Christopher T. Jenny sold 10,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $1,214,864.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,244 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $1,146,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,894,168.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,232 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,787. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.