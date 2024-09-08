Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Grows Stake in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DV. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in DoubleVerify by 62.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 45,689 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,131,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,396,000 after buying an additional 185,458 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in DoubleVerify by 813.2% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,017,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,255,000 after buying an additional 3,577,575 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter valued at $15,297,000. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 907,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,371,000 after acquiring an additional 190,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

DoubleVerify Stock Down 5.1 %

DoubleVerify stock opened at $18.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.54. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 47.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.92.

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $155.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. DoubleVerify’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoubleVerify announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 16th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at DoubleVerify

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $33,957.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,294.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,292 shares of company stock worth $104,835. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on DV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on DoubleVerify from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Company Profile

(Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.