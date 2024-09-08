Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nepc LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,622,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,225,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,137,000 after buying an additional 1,683,535 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,688,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,421 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 558.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,302,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,815 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,812,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.89 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.33 and a 12-month high of $58.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.05.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

