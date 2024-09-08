Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $124,000 Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 622.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 371.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. American National Bank raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 202.6% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR stock opened at $116.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $103.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.85. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.72 and a 1-year high of $128.79.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.70%.

KKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.93.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $48,155,039.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

