Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $188,000 Position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust cut its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the second quarter valued at about $26,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBTC opened at $42.60 on Friday. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $18.04 and a 1-year high of $65.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.63.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

