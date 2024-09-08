Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Raises Stock Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 713.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

KNSL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $403.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $443.38.

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $461.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $437.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $438.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $325.01 and a one year high of $548.47. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.23. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $384.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.99%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

