Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Reduces Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lowered its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Allstate were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 70.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 8.2% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Allstate by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $185.36 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $105.85 and a 1 year high of $191.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.77 and its 200 day moving average is $168.18. The stock has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.42) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 81.24%.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $16,140,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,880,915.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Robert Toohey sold 16,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $3,005,595.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,873 shares in the company, valued at $877,968.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $16,140,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,880,915.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,938 shares of company stock worth $36,122,740 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Allstate from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Allstate from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Allstate

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.