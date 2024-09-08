Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Reduces Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,421 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Corning were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter worth $813,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Corning by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 131,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 30,001 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Corning by 75.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 56,777 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 24,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Down 1.8 %

GLW stock opened at $40.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.52 and its 200 day moving average is $36.83. The stock has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.04. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $46.39.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 157.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Fox Advisors upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Corning from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.62.

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

