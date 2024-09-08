Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Receives $13.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Perion Network in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer cut Perion Network from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the second quarter worth $84,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Perion Network by 17.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Perion Network by 9.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in Perion Network in the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. 68.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Perion Network stock opened at $8.19 on Thursday. Perion Network has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $35.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.87. The company has a market capitalization of $393.05 million, a P/E ratio of 3.90, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.48.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $108.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.98 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 15.65%. On average, research analysts expect that Perion Network will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

