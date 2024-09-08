Perpetua Resources (TSE:PPT) Upgraded at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Perpetua Resources (TSE:PPT – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Perpetua Resources Price Performance
About Perpetua Resources
Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Perpetua Resources
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Is Merck Stock Undervalued After Its Colossal Earnings Growth?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Top 5 ETFs for Every Investor: From Semiconductors to Defense
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Blade Air Mobility: This Under-the-Radar Stock Could Double Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Perpetua Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetua Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.