Petco Health and Wellness (WOOF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Petco Health and Wellness Price Performance

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $910.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.71. Petco Health and Wellness has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $5.07.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WOOF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $2.70 to $3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (up from $4.00) on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.36.

About Petco Health and Wellness

(Get Free Report)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.