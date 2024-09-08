Peter Duffy Acquires 72 Shares of Mony Group Plc (LON:MONY) Stock

Mony Group Plc (LON:MONY – Get Free Report) insider Peter Duffy purchased 72 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.76) per share, with a total value of £151.20 ($198.82).

Mony Group Price Performance

MONY stock opened at GBX 199 ($2.62) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 1,421.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 222.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 226.07. Mony Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 197.90 ($2.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 288.80 ($3.80).

Get Mony Group alerts:

Mony Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Mony Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,571.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mony Group in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Mony Group

About Mony Group

(Get Free Report)

Mony Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and lead generation services through its websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback segments. It offers MoneySuperMarket, a price comparison site, which provides online and app-based tools to help people save money on their household bills; MoneySavingExpert, a consumer finance website; Quidco, a cashback site; TravelSupermarket for comparing prices on a range of holiday options, including package holidays and hotels, low-cost and charter airlines, and car hire providers; icelolly.com, a holiday comparison and deals site; and Decision Tech, a price comparison platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.