Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $42.00. The stock had previously closed at $19.10, but opened at $19.57. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Pharvaris shares last traded at $19.04, with a volume of 18,391 shares.
Separately, Wedbush dropped their price target on Pharvaris from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.60.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of -3.10.
Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts expect that Pharvaris will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). It also develops PHVS416, an on-demand, rapid exposure soft capsule for patients suffering from acute HAE attacks which is under Phase 2 clinical trial; and PHVS719, a prophylactic extended-release tablet for HAE patients which is under Phase 1 clinical trial.
