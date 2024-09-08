Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $42.00. The stock had previously closed at $19.10, but opened at $19.57. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Pharvaris shares last traded at $19.04, with a volume of 18,391 shares.

Separately, Wedbush dropped their price target on Pharvaris from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Novo Holdings A S increased its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 1,725,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,430,000 after purchasing an additional 556,970 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in Pharvaris by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,397,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,269,000 after buying an additional 335,687 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its position in Pharvaris by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 601,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,309,000 after buying an additional 16,862 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the 4th quarter valued at $2,805,000. Finally, venBio Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. venBio Partners LLC now owns 4,919,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,992,000 after acquiring an additional 654,832 shares in the last quarter.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of -3.10.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts expect that Pharvaris will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pharvaris Company Profile



Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). It also develops PHVS416, an on-demand, rapid exposure soft capsule for patients suffering from acute HAE attacks which is under Phase 2 clinical trial; and PHVS719, a prophylactic extended-release tablet for HAE patients which is under Phase 1 clinical trial.

