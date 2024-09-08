PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN) Shares Bought by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) by 1,537.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 338,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317,935 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.78% of PHINIA worth $13,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PHIN. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in PHINIA during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PHINIA during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PHINIA during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of PHINIA by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in PHINIA in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on PHINIA in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

PHINIA Stock Performance

NYSE:PHIN opened at $46.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.86. PHINIA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.46 and a fifty-two week high of $49.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.24.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $868.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.00 million. PHINIA had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PHINIA Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PHINIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. PHINIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PHINIA news, VP Michael Coetzee sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $42,939.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,353.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PHINIA

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

