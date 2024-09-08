Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at Robert W. Baird

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.37% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.42.

Phreesia Stock Performance

Insider Activity

PHR stock opened at $23.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Phreesia has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.16.

In related news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Evan Roberts sold 1,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $39,622.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 753,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,881,775.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,337 shares of company stock worth $736,750 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phreesia

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in Phreesia by 76.5% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 5,462.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia in the first quarter worth $169,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Phreesia during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

See Also

