PHSC (LON:PHSC) Sets New 52-Week High at $33.97

PHSC plc (LON:PHSC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 33.97 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 33.97 ($0.45), with a volume of 10009 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.50 ($0.43).

PHSC Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £3.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,625.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 26.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 24.50.

PHSC Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share. This is a boost from PHSC’s previous dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 4.9%. PHSC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PHSC

PHSC Company Profile

In other news, insider Stephen A. King sold 22,500 shares of PHSC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.67), for a total value of £28,575 ($37,573.96). In other news, insider Stephen A. King sold 17,500 shares of PHSC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.33), for a total value of £4,375 ($5,752.79). Also, insider Stephen A. King sold 22,500 shares of PHSC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.67), for a total transaction of £28,575 ($37,573.96). In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,565,000. Company insiders own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

PHSC plc, through its subsidiaries, provides health, safety, hygiene, and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company also offers food safety, training and consultancy, legionella and occupational hygiene, statutory examination, CCTV, security tagging, foot fall counting/analysis, product protection, and security label services.

