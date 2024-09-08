Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Stock Performance

POLA opened at $0.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.43. Polar Power has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $1.44.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 55.56% and a negative return on equity of 52.52%. The business had revenue of $4.66 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polar Power

Polar Power Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Polar Power stock. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Polar Power, Inc. ( NASDAQ:POLA Free Report ) by 802.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,806,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,495,000 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 21.65% of Polar Power worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

