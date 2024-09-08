Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $7,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pool by 68.9% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Pool by 232.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 11,800.0% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 26.2% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the second quarter worth $74,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pool stock opened at $341.37 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $293.51 and a 1-year high of $422.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $339.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.01.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.09. Pool had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.89 earnings per share. Pool’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.56%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on POOL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Pool from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Pool from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Pool from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Pool from $305.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $350.00.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

