Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZ) Lifted to Strong-Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZ – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial lowered Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust ( TSE:PMZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.40. The company had revenue of C$120.01 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.