Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZ) Lifted to Strong-Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZ – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial lowered Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.
