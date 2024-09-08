Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $10.16 Million Stake in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $10,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 533,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,835,000 after acquiring an additional 26,269 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in UFP Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $4,798,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in UFP Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $448,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 221.7% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 34,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,744,000 after buying an additional 23,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 67,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,669,000 after buying an additional 8,914 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of UFP Technologies from $344.00 to $392.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

In related news, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 1,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.37, for a total transaction of $510,353.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,394,434.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other UFP Technologies news, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 11,466 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.65, for a total value of $3,458,718.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,915,114.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 1,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.37, for a total value of $510,353.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,394,434.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,134 shares of company stock worth $21,494,247 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies stock opened at $321.24 on Friday. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $127.29 and a one year high of $341.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $316.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.65 and a beta of 0.94.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $110.18 million for the quarter.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

