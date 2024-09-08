Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 43,531 Shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 439,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,531 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.49% of Fortrea worth $10,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Fortrea by 152.8% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortrea during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fortrea in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000.

Insider Transactions at Fortrea

In other news, General Counsel James S. Hanson acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,600.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,475 shares in the company, valued at $189,117.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FTRE shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Fortrea from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Fortrea from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fortrea in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Fortrea from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Fortrea from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

Fortrea Stock Performance

Shares of Fortrea stock opened at $20.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.45. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.07 and a 52 week high of $41.02.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). Fortrea had a negative net margin of 10.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Fortrea Company Profile

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

Featured Stories

