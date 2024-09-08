Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 44,397 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,397 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $21,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 616.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $78.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.61 and its 200-day moving average is $75.28. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $70.43 and a 52-week high of $78.57.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

