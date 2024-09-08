Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 6,128 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 279,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,128 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $12,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 1,501,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,416,000 after purchasing an additional 480,518 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter valued at $242,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $778,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 407,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,671 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $49.47 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $35.99 and a one year high of $50.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.33 and a 200 day moving average of $46.24.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

