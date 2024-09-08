Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 10,293 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 129,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $13,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $999,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,084,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 25,078 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $108.15 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.52 and its 200-day moving average is $107.12.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

